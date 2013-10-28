TraceGains Maintenance System Helps Boost GMP Compliance

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- TraceGains, a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution, was featured in NutraIngredients-USA. The article, authored by Hank Schultz, was titled, “Software Maintenance Solution Can Help Boost Manufacturers' GMP Compliance.



According to Schultz, “GMP compliance has been a steep hill to climb for the dietary supplement industry by some accounts. The advent of the regulations, which took full force for all sectors of industry in June of 2010, wasn’t good news for the nation’s forests as manufacturers found that achieving full compliance meant generating tens of thousands additional pages of documentation each year.”



William Pape, Executive Vice President and cofounder of TraceGains commented, “Dietary supplement companies are all over the map in terms of their data gathering practices. If they are using an automated system to gather data at various points we have very simple tools to bring that data into our system because we believe they should only enter data once. If companies are doing things on the back of an envelope or on paper forms we can give them the appropriate electronic form to use and the data will go straight in. “The data in many of these companies are highly siloed—receiving doesn’t talk to QA testing who doesn’t talk to the factory floor. And nobody is talking to purchasing.” Pape noted TraceGains’ system could help a company more easily make that determination.



The silo effect is particularly an impediment when the food manufacturing company is experiencing an audit. For the next two months, TraceGains will collect food audit horror story submissions and will recognize the top 3 audit horror story submissions with a Kindle Fire HDX 7” tablet.



The deadline for submission is December 18, 2013. Enter at: http://www.tracegains.com/audit-horror-story.html



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.



By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400