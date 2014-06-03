TraceGains Makes Recommendations for a Successful GFSI Certification

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) is considered a gold standard among companies in the food industry, and only one-third of the industry is GFSI-certified. Jennifer Brusco, TraceGains’ Marketing Specialist recommended how food manufacturers can prepare for CFSI certification and what to avoid in the company blog.



Brusco suggested that companies make a commitment to own it across the board. Have senior management focus on quality and each individual department should own their part of the certification process. Brusco noted, “A plan needs to be made. Measure how far to go before you decide when to start. Get at least up to that gap assessment, choose your scheme, understand what's missing as far as what the scheme requirements are and what you have, and then you can figure out your date based on your resources that management is willing to commit. Treat it like a project, not just an event.”



Brusco explained that there needs to be buy-in, “Train everyone. Understand what the requirements are, as well as what the expectations of the site are, your expectations, and what the processes you're going to go through. Get people involved. Embed that into your internal audit program.”



To read the entire blog, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/blog/5-best-and-worst-things-to-do-when-preparing-for-gfsi-certification.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) provides food and ingredient manufacturers and brokers with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates the management of supplier risk, data, and documentation, making companies 365 Audit Ready™.



TraceGains’ cloud-based SaaS solution works with in-house solutions such as quality management systems (QMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and product life-cycle management (PLM), to close the loop on upstream risk. This solution provides collaborative supplier management, and eases compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), and internal business compliance requirements including hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP).



TraceGains digitizes all incoming supplier documents, making them easily searchable. TraceGains also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance.



TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. TraceGains is Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Learn more about conquering the supplier data revolution at: http://www.tracegains.com/supplier-data-revolution. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @TraceGains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400