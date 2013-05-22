TraceGains Meets Global Demand for Food Safety Products

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Trends in industrialization and increasing living standards make developing regions ripe for fast growth, outpacing the global average. This includes Asia, Africa/Mideast, Eastern Europe and Central and South America. Joysa Winter, writer for NewHope360.com discussed how global sales are expected to accelerate, responding to increasingly strict food safety regulations worldwide. World demand for food safety products including disinfection and diagnostic products, smart labels and tags, and software and tracking systems is projected to rise 8.1 percent per year to $13.6 billion in 2014, according to market research analysts The Freedonia Group, of Cleveland.



Global sales are expected to accelerate from the pace seen over the 1999-2009 period, which saw average annual growth of 7.4 percent. "Some of the best opportunities for food safety products will be found in the Asia/Pacific region, which will account for two-fifths of aggregate market value gains between 2009 and 2014. But the U.S. is by far the world's biggest national user of food-safety products, accounting for 23 percent of total demand,” explained analyst Pauline Tung, co-author of the report World Food Safety Products.



"China will continue to see some of the fastest demand growth, due to mounting pressure on the part of consumers, producers and regulators to ensure the safety of the food supply," Tung said. The largest segment in food safety is disinfection products, which will continue to account for the greatest bulk in sales. While demand for disinfectants is relatively mature, the rising number of reported foodborne outbreaks and food product recalls will continue to push sales. A trend toward more rapid diagnostic tests, which are more expensive than conventional testing systems, will also generate sales.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



