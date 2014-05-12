TraceGains Offers Food Manufacturers Spanish Language Version

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- TraceGains, a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution for the food and beverage industries, is now offered in Spanish.



A report by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that one in five U.S. residents speaks a language other than English at home—Spanish being the most common with 28 million speakers. The U.S. Census projects the Hispanic population will reach 40 million, or 15 percent of the U.S. population in 2010. This represents an increase of more than 50 percent since 2000, making Hispanics the largest minority population in the United States. Since 2000, almost every state has experienced nearly 100 percent increase of its Hispanic population.



TraceGains is sensitive to the growing population of Spanish speakers in the food manufacturing and suppliers industries. TraceGains automates scorecarding to help food manufacturers and suppliers examine data and results based on the same information. This process fosters closer collaboration, information exchange, review of standard, and best-practices, as well as the occasional review of ingredient specifications, so that all stakeholders involved can work toward the same goals.



Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) compliance schemes have scorecarding as part of their processes as well. To-date, suppliers are scored mostly on two metrics: cost and on-time delivery. While both factor in to profitability and operational efficiency, they do little to manage product quality, ingredient and supply chain risk, or consumer concerns.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400