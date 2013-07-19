TraceGains Presents at Marcus Evans Food Safety and Quality Compliance Conference

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- TraceGains, a full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions company including FSMA and GFSI will exhibit and co-present at the Marcus Evans Food Safety & Quality Compliance Conference in Chicago July 23-25 at Allerton Crown Plaza. TraceGains is a proud co-sponsor of the event.



July 24th at 9:35am TraceGains’ CEO, Gary Nowacki, is co-presenting with Maggie Sommers, MS, RD, Senior Director of Food & Nutrition Policy. The presentation is entitled, “Food Labeling Legislation, Regulatory, and Industry Outlook.” The presentation will include information about the expected changes in food labeling, nutrition policy, and food safety regulations, a focus on Nutrition Facts Panel, GMOs, Gluten-Free, and Front-of Package labeling, as well as automating documentation and record-keeping requirements.



Sommers will update industry representatives on what changes to expect in the world of food labeling as well as nutrition policy and food safety regulations. Whether it is the Nutrition Facts Panel, GMOs, Gluten-Free, or Front of Pack labeling, industry has an opportunity to engage and prepare for anticipated changes. Additionally with voluntary sodium targets expected out of FDA and food safety regulations mandated to be finished over the next two years, industry representatives can get up-to-date information and insight to better plan for implementation.



The Marcus Evans Global Food Safety & Quality Compliance Conference will focus on helping companies evaluate operations after the Food Modernization Safety Act of 2011. This event allows delegates to determine where the gaps exist in their current record keeping processes and supply chains, as well as how to close them.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400