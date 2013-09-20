TraceGains Presents at Next Level Food Chain Summit with Preston Blevins

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- In two weeks TraceGains will be presenting at the 4th Annual Next Level Food Chain Summit from October 8-9 at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Phoenix, Arizona.



Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains will be co-presenting with Preston Blevins, Advisor, Consultant, and Author. The presentation will be October 8th at 9:00 am and is entitled, “Tracking and Managing Supplier Risk.” During the discussion Nowacki and Blevins will be covering topics such as:



- Supplier risk is directly related to economic performance, commitment to productivity improvement, and food safety regulatory compliance in a global competitive supply-chain



- Productivity improvement and regulatory compliance themselves are interrelated, as both are dependent on data accuracy and reliable processes



- To compete effectively in the face of global realities, systems and processes are needed that scale rapidly without adding cost, labor, or other friction and inefficiencies



The 4th annual Food Chain Summit features the ideal peer-to-peer networking environment for top-level executives in Supply Chain, Distribution, Manufacturing and many other related fields within the food industry. The Summit will include a “Must Attend Event” featuring thought leaders from the world’s leading food manufacturers discussing the key issues affecting the current and future growth of your business.



Over his career as a consultant and author, Blevins has taken on diverse, strategic assignments and delivered significant, measurable value. His work has focused on solving supply chain, business development, and strategic problems. Blevins’ latest publication is entitled, Food Safety Regulatory Compliance: Catalyst for a Lean and Sustainable Food Supply Chain, published in November 2012.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. The TraceGains solution is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection.



Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400