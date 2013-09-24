TraceGains Presents at the 5th Annual NLS Food Quality Symposium with Mike LaBosky

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- In two weeks TraceGains will be presenting at the 5th Annual NLS Food Quality Symposium from October 10-11 at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Phoenix, Arizona. Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains will be co-presenting with Mike LaBosky, VP Global Quality Systems and Food Safety at Golden State Foods. The presentation will be October 10th at 11:30 am and is entitled, “Achieving Continuous Improvement through Supplier Compliance and Document Management.” During the discussion Nowacki and Blevins will be covering topics such as:



The 5th Annual NLS Food Quality Symposium features the ideal peer-to-peer networking environment for top-level executives in Supply Chain, Distribution, Manufacturing and many other related fields within the food industry. The Symposium will include a “Must Attend Event” featuring thought leaders from the world’s leading food manufacturers discussing the key issues affecting the current and future growth of the food manufacturing business.



LaBosky’s career spans over three decades within the food industry. LaBosky has been a leader in driving culture change and improving quality systems and manufacturing processes for multi-billion organizations such as McCormick & Co., T. Marzetti, Unilever and Ralcorp. Significant career accomplishments include the leading of sites towards the achievement of the JIPM TPM Excellence Award and Global Food Safety Initiative certifications. LaBosky graduated from Indiana University and currently serves on several trade organization and customer councils in the promotion of global food safety.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. The TraceGains solution is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection.



Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400