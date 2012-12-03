TraceGains Presents at the Food Quality Symposium

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- The 4th Annual Food Quality Symposium on December 4-5, 2012, features the ideal peer-to-peer networking environment for Top Level Executives in Safety, Quality Assurance (Q & A) and many other related fields within the food industry. At the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort and Spa, Indian Wells, California, industry thought leaders from the world’s leading food manufacturers, discuss the key issues affecting the current and future growth of business.



Jack Kennedy, VP and GM of Chelsea Milling Company and Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains will lead a presentation entitled, “Automating Continuous Quality Improvement,” on December 4, 2012 at 9:00 am.



Industry leaders will benchmark against best-practices, share challenges and lessons learned, discover the latest methodologies and strategies being utilized by America's foremost experts in the food industry, and discuss, examine and evaluate emerging consumer and industry trends and their impact on business. Businesses executives will determine and adopt the most practical and applicable technological solutions for business and network with the industries best minds, share ideas and innovative concepts.



TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased.



Achieving 100% actionable visibility on all incoming COAs, often before product receipt, companies move to exception-based management, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks such as advanced quality control, strategic sourcing, proactive supplier management, and better customer service. TraceGains, Inc. provides web-delivered supplier compliance and risk solutions for food manufacturers and related industries.



