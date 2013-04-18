TraceGains Presents Supplier Document Management at ADS Technical Meeting

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- TraceGains will be exhibiting and presenting at the 2013 ADS Technical Meeting from April 28-30. The meetings will be held at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina. Several of TraceGains’ customers will be at the event including Arthur Schuman; Bay Valley Foods; DSM; Golden State Foods; Griffith Laboratories; Illes Seasonings & Flavors; Symrise; TIC Gums; and Tate & Lyle.



The 2013 ADS Technical Meeting is targeted for food makers that make dressings, sauces, or other condiment products or supplying to those who do. Education during varied technical sessions will be provided. The Information Open House will be open, the only ADS-sponsored tabletop exhibit of the year, where one-on-one introductions will be made and new business relationships established. The ADS Technical Meeting will feature the New Products and Services Presentations.



Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains, Inc. will present the topic, “Supplier Document Management” on Sunday, April 28th at 10:30 am. Nowacki will be presenting to the Assurance Committee Meeting. TraceGains will also present on Monday, April 29th during the “New Products & Services Presentations” session in the afternoon.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



