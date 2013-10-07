TraceGains Presents with Food Safety Author Preston Blevins

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Next week TraceGains will be presenting at the 4th Annual Next Level Food Chain Summit from October 8-9 at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Phoenix, Arizona.



Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains will be co-presenting with Preston Blevins, Advisor, Consultant, and Author. The presentation will be October 8th at 9:00 am and is entitled, “Tracking and Managing Supplier Risk.” During the discussion Nowacki and Blevins will be covering topics such as:



- Supplier risk is directly related to economic performance, commitment to productivity improvement, and food safety regulatory compliance in a global competitive supply-chain

- Productivity improvement and regulatory compliance themselves are interrelated, as both are dependent on data accuracy and reliable processes

- To compete effectively in the face of global realities, systems and processes are needed that scale rapidly without adding cost, labor, or other friction and inefficiencies



The 4th annual Food Chain Summit features the ideal peer-to-peer networking environment for top-level executives in Supply Chain, Distribution, Manufacturing and many other related fields within the food industry. The Summit will include a “Must Attend Event” featuring thought leaders from the world’s leading food manufacturers discussing the key issues affecting the current and future growth of your business.



Over his career as a consultant and author, Blevins has taken on diverse, strategic assignments and delivered significant, measurable value. His work has focused on solving supply chain, business development, and strategic problems. Blevins’ latest publication is entitled, Food Safety Regulatory Compliance: Catalyst for a Lean and Sustainable Food Supply Chain, published in November 2012.



TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400