TraceGains Presents with Topco Associates at Food Safety Consortium Next Month

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- TraceGains, a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution, will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the Food Safety Consortium on December 4-5, 2013 in Schaumburg, Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains will be co-presenting with Howard Popoola, VP Quality Assurance, Topco Associates. The presentation is titled, “Accelerating GFSI Compliance through Automated Supplier and Product Risk Scoring.”



The Food Safety Consortium is a collection of Food Safety and Quality Assurance (FSQA) conferences, workshops and training programs running concurrently, coupled with over-arching plenary sessions paired with a table-top exhibition. The Consortium offers education and training to professionals from food processing, food retail, food service, ingredient supplier and food safety service provider organizations.



About Topco Associates LLC

Topco Associates LLC is a privately held company that provides innovative business solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco's membership collectively represents billions in retail sales volume with thousands of stores.



TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.



By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased.



Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400