TraceGains Proves Great Benefit for Food Manufacturers Product Development

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- TraceGains’ supplier management solution assists food manufacturers how to manage the companies from which they source ingredients and raw materials. Food Manufacturers can discover in a few short minutes which suppliers provide the exact ingredient with the exact specs during product development or renovation. TraceGains solution records the detail of every lot shipment from every supplier. Other data such as allergen compliance (and risk) that are needed to know can be created or refined. Products are tracked and instantly available, helping leaders protect their business, brand, and consumers.



TraceGains SpecAssist and Product Development Assist solutions marry food manufacturer’s ingredient specification with supplier lot-shipment performance data to aid in finding the right ingredients from the suppliers every time, so manufacturing requirements are at the lowest risk and cost, while exceeding customer expectation.



With TraceGains food manufacturers can speed up innovation and renovation cycles, and design a product that can be sure purchasing will be able to quickly source at the right specs and price. TraceGains will assist companies make sure products are kosher, gluten-free, or in compliance with any other business and regulatory requirement that is important in the daily operations of the company.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



