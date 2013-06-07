TraceGains Provides Food Manufacturers Sourcing and Procurement Benefits

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Food manufacturers have been relying on quality and food safety departments to provide supplier performance feedback. TraceGains provides a shared information platform with FSQA departments that give real-time insights on supplier performance such as meeting specifications and compliance with all business requirements (e.g., allergen, kosher, or GMO documentation). Companies can measure how well suppliers perform against other critical business needs as well as evaluate supplier performance on cost and on-time delivery.



TraceGains supplier document management platform gives food manufacturers full insight on supplier performance at the corporate, lot shipment, and ingredient attribute levels. TraceGains gives a consolidated view of data that typically resides in multiple departments, formats, and silos. The automated purchase order acknowledgement solution can further help leaders plan purchases and inventory, as they know what supplier will be sending, how much, by when, and at what cost.



Armed with supplier performance data for risk, compliance, and cost, food manufacturers are able to source the exact ingredients and specifications that businesses need when they need them, helping leaders optimize inventory and keep the lines efficient.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



