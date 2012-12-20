TraceGains Recognizes Restaurants as Food Manufacturers

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- The restaurant business is a form of food manufacturing according to Colorado-based, TraceGains. Restaurants take in raw materials and ingredients, and turn out a consumable finished product. Food safety is always top of mind, but profit margins are razor thin. The supply chain is complex and dynamic.



Restaurant managers already know how to listen to customers and store managers. TraceGains allow restaurants to leverage store and customer feedback to identify individual suppliers or ingredients that are adding to (or detracting from) business, and in the process improve quality and reduce costs.



Supplier Compliance and Supplier Impact from TraceGains are online subscription services that allow restaurants to catch problems in the supply chain before served to customers, and then leverage the collected data for continuous product improvement without adding cost or complexity.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @tracegains.



