TraceGains Reports Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association Event Big Success

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- TraceGains attended the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association (FEMA) 105th Annual Convention May 4-7, 2014 Marco Island, FL. This year's convention theme, "The Future of Foods," featured a variety of speakers providing their insight on what consumers will eat in the decades to come. Jenn Brusco, Marketing Specialist for TraceGains noted, “The Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association Event was a great success with some very strong interest in our audit checklists and document management solution. The FEMA event continues to provide an economical means of getting in front of a large number of our strategic partners.”



The Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association of the United States is comprised of flavor manufacturers, flavor users, flavor ingredient suppliers, and others with an interest in the U.S. flavor industry. Founded in 1909, it is the national association of the U.S. flavor industry. FEMA works with legislators and regulators to assure that the needs of members and consumers are continuously addressed. FEMA is committed to assuring a substantial supply of safe flavoring substances.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400