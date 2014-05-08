TraceGains Reports Food and Drug Administration Concerns About Breweries

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- TraceGains, a full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution, reported concerns from breweries regarding FSMA's proposed animal feed rule and how that will affect spent brewer and distiller grains. Jennifer Brusco, TraceGains’ Marketing Manager, described the concern on the company’s blog.



FDA Deputy Commissioner for Foods and Veterinary Medicine Michael R. Taylor addressed concerns posed by individual breweries, members of Congress, and trade groups.



The concern or controversy centers on the potential regulation of spent grains that have traditionally been given to ranchers or farmers as feed for their cattle. Industry representatives expressed concern that industry oversight would eliminate this practice and instead insert costly food safety programs and regulations. This would require compliance with human food regulations, and animal feed regulations as well - without adding value.



Taylor noted, "We agree with those in industry and the sustainability community that the recycling of human food by-products to animal feed contributes substantially to the efficiency and sustainability of our food system and is thus a good thing. We have no intention to discourage or disrupt it. We also believe the potential for any animal safety hazard to result from this practice is minimal, provided the food manufacturer takes common sense steps to minimize the possibility of glass, motor oil or other similar hazards being inadvertently introduced, such as if scraps for animal feed were held in the same dumpster used for floor sweepings and industrial waste."



To read the entire blog, go to: http://bit.ly/1kHKa75.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400