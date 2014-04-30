TraceGains Reveals Breweries Not Exempt from FSMA

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Brewers may have previously thought their processes were exempt from the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) regulations, but they are quickly learning that is not actually the case. Jennifer Brusco, TraceGains’ Marketing Specialist explained that although the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) has jurisdiction over the brewing industry, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may get involved if there is a case of tainted batches of beer. Brusco noted in the current company blog, “To put it simply, under FSMA, alcohol is categorized as ‘food,’ which gives the FDA some jurisdiction over its regulations.”



“Many brewers, ranchers, and advocates challenge the concern the FDA is placing on spent grains, saying that the spent grains are not an issue and have not been for hundreds of years. They also point out that the costs associated with putting the proposed regulations in place would put further strain on the brewer (who is currently giving these grains away for free) and may lead to the grains being thrown away and further compounding the landfills, commented Brusco.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/blog/breweries-not-exempt-from-fsma.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400