TraceGains Shares 5 Ways to Make Food Audits Easier

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Jenn Brusco, TraceGains’ Marketing Specialist explained that audits often feel like nightmares that last for months. Food and beverage manufacturers and distributors endure months of pre-audit planning, inspection day stress, and post-inspection day recovery. Brusco noted, “They do not have to be nightmares if these five strategies are followed: digitize documents, convert documents into actionable data, organize inspection team, be prepared for inspection day, and have a sense of humor.”



Brusco recommended saving time by avoiding and wasting time sifting through paper documents stuffed in a filing cabinet. Be proactive with all documents by digitizing each one upon receipt, making them searchable within the system. Implement an automated solution to convert documents into actionable data. It is important to keep in mind that not all solutions are created equal. Some will solve the business need to digitize documents and house them in a searchable format, but will not allow analysis of the data and action needed. Organize the inspection team. The inspection team will be responsible for handling the inspection when the FDA is on the premises and should include a responsible person, inspection escort, subject matter expert(s), and record keeper. Be as prepared as possible for inspection day. Whether planned or impromptu, FDA inspections typically follow a specific format from greetings and credentials exchange to walk through and substantive inspection and develop a strong sense of humor. No matter how much we plan, mishaps can still happen so learn to laugh.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/blog/5-ways-to-make-audits-easier.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400