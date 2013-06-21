TraceGains Shares Competitive Advantages for Food Manufacturers in New Video

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- TraceGains enables food manufacturers to speed up innovation and renovation cycles, and design a product that can be sure purchasing will be able to quickly source at the right specs and price. TraceGains assists companies by making sure products are kosher, gluten-free, or in compliance with any other business and regulatory requirement that is important in the daily operations of the company to remain competitive in the food industry. Marc Simony, TraceGains’ Director of Marketing, discussed how to leverage automated supplier document management into a competitive advantage for food manufacturers in a recently released video.



To view the video link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moY61hqtK50.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



