TraceGains Sponsored GFSI Webinar Provides Food Manufacturers Support This Week

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- This Thursday, May 15, 2014 at 12:00 PM EST. TraceGains is offering a highly requested webinar addressing the impetus for creating the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), its benefits, and basic steps to support food manufacturers on the process to becoming compliant.



Topics to be addressed during the webinar include:

- Intent of the audit

- What happens during an audit

- Preparing for the audit

- 5 best things to do

- Worst things to do

- Common reasons for audit failure



To register, go to: http://hub.am/1nD8Jml.



Karil Kochenderfer, GFSI’s North American representative, provide an overview of the Global Food Safety Initiative and its benefits. Kochenderfer is known within the U.S. food industry from her many years with the Grocery Manufacturers Association and is a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce Advisory Committee on Supply-chain Competitiveness.



John Kukoly, Director of BRC in the Americas, will then give a general overview of what is required to begin the compliancy process with any GFSI-compliant scheme relevant to food manufacturers and ingredient processors.



John Kukoly is the senior member of the BRC Global Standards team, responsible for the BRC programs across the Americas. Kukoly brings to this position over twenty years technical management experience in the food industry, including managing food certification programs for SAI Global, as well as both Quality and Production positions with Kraft, ConAgra and Ecolab. John is an active member of a number of International Working Groups developing food safety and auditor qualification programs for the industry.



TraceGains helps food manufacturers analyze and rank suppliers based on regular activities, long-term trends, specifications compliance, including the individual attribute level, and empowers companies to communicate this information back upstream whenever necessary, or on a predetermined schedule.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400