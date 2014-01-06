TraceGains Sponsors Allergen Control Webinar with AIB January 29

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- TraceGains, a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution, will be hosting a free webinar discussing Allergen Control Issues with specific emphasis on Label Control measures on Wednesday, January 29, 2014 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EDT. Link to register: https://cc.readytalk.com/cc/s/registrations/new?cid=2xhv3p3m1qb. Space is limited; immediate registration is encouraged. AIB will co-present at this important event.



Allergens are the leading cause for recalls, causing significant consumer health issues, scrap costs, and sourcing conundrums. Failures can happen at multiple stages of an operation that lead to incorrect packaging being placed on the line, resulting in undeclared allergens. Participants will learn to identify points in the process where labels and packaging need to be verified. These checks involve personnel from research and development, art and graphic approval, purchasing, receiving, production, and quality.



Attendees will evaluate common pitfalls, such as those associated with material staging and handling of obsolete materials, which too often lead to undeclared allergens reaching the marketplace. Additionally, participants will learn about best practices in Label Control that can be shared with business team members and implemented immediately.



About AIB International

AIB International is a corporation founded by the North American wholesale and retail baking industries in 1919 as a technology transfer center for bakers and food processors. The original mission of the organization was to "put science to work for the baker," and that basic theme is still central to all of the programs, products, and services provided by AIB to baking and general food production industries worldwide.



TraceGains’ mission is to promote quality and safety within the food supply chain by offering a cloud-based, automated solution to mitigate risk, improve quality, and empower 365 Audit Ready companies. Food Safety News provides much-needed coverage of topics important to the core audience of government agency personnel and food industry leaders.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400