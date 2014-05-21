TraceGains Supplier Data Revolution Video Series Includes Customer Testimonies from Customer Conference

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- TraceGains, a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution, released a series of videos exploring the supplier data revolution. In the last set of videos TraceGains’ customer described the benefits of attending TraceGains’ Customer Conference.



Amanda David, Quality Assurance with Kalsec, noted, “We are all very excited. We have a cross-functional group. We have quality control, quality assurance, and our purchasing group. So we are all talking together about how each of can use TraceGains separately from the other, yet together. I liked how everything is centrally located. We have the potential to prompt our suppliers for documentation when it expires so that you don’t find a third party audit from 2005 in the system. You find everything is updated. I worked in the regulatory group for a long time, completing questionnaires and answering customers’ questions, so I have been on the receiving end as well. I have had to try to find supplier documentation to find out things and sometimes it is difficult to track it down.”



The second video featured TraceGains' CTO A.J. Dolan discussing how TraceGains eliminates management by spreadsheet, to help combine shipment-specific information with global supplier documents. The video addresses how TraceGains helps businesses gain operational efficiencies by automating the retrieval, receipt, and analysis of upstream-supplied documentation. TraceGains helps make any food manufacturer 365 Audit Ready.



To view the supplier data revolution series, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/supplier-data-revolution.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400