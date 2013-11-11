TraceGains Tracks Supplier Documentation for Food Safety Featured in Food Engineering

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- TraceGains, a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution, was profiled in current issue of Food Engineering magazine. The architecture of today’s HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) software and other allied quality assurance tools makes software systems available to a wider audience of processors.



Dealing with suppliers adds another dimension to the food safety process—one that is often out of a processor’s control. TraceGains’ system can not only model an internal HACCP process flow, it can track the COAs (certificates of analysis) of each incoming ingredient lot and all supplier documentation, noted, William R. Pape, Executive VP of TraceGains.



Other modules can be used to handle supplier data, reported Pape. Supplier document management provides a full-service management program for all supplier documents. The supplier compliance module provides tracking programs to ensure each received lot meets compliance and ties together all the information silos: purchasing, COA, receiving, in-house or third-party lab testing, and floor feedback. The supplier impact module provides a 360° view of each supplier and allows the evaluation of its goods based on more than just price and on-time delivery.



TraceGains’ product is available only as a SaaS, according to Pape. The trend is definitely in moving to cloud-based software. Pape notes a supplier portal should be configured to show only selected data to suppliers. The TraceGains system can be configured to send real-time e-notifications to suppliers when various non-conformances are encountered.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.foodengineeringmag.com/articles/91506-haccp-software-get-with-the-program.



Food Engineering covers manufacturing technologies in the areas of processing, packaging, food safety, plant operations, material handling, and automation. Editorial focus is a mix of research-based articles, special reports, technology updates, new products and in-plant case history stories.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.

By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400