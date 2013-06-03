TraceGains Webinar Addresses Legislative and Regulatory Outlook for the Food Industry

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- TraceGains is hosting a webinar entitled, “Legislative and Regulatory Outlook for the Food Industry,” on Thursday, June 20, 2013 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EDT. Link to register: http://is.gd/trcfdwebinar. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



Beth Johnson, Principal and Founder of Food Directions, will update industry representatives on upcoming regulations and legislation that will affect food business’ bottom line. With anticipated updates to food labels (including GMOs), government nutrition policy and nutrition standards for federal feeding programs forthcoming, industry has an opportunity to prepare for anticipated changes. Johnson will explain what to expect from the Administration and Congress as they develop their budgets under tight fiscal conditions and decide which programs to cut back on through the 2014 budget appropriations process.



Elizabeth (Beth) Johnson, MS, RD, founded Food Directions LLC February 2010, with a vision of a boutique government relations firm working with clients from farm to fork. Today Food Directions specializes in food safety, nutrition and agricultural policy. Prior to starting Food Directions LLC, Johnson served as Executive Vice President for Public Affairs for the National Restaurant Association where she oversaw government affairs, public policy and communications for the organization. In 2008, Johnson was named Acting Under Secretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) where she lead and oversaw the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), USDA's public health agency that ensures the nation's commercial meat, poultry, and certain egg products are safe, wholesome, and correctly labeled and packaged.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully. By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400