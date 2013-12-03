TraceGains Webinar Addresses Pet Food Safety and New Rules Scrutinize the 19 Billion Dollar Industry

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Recently Dan Flynn, writer for Food Safety News, just highlighted the concern of pet owners in the US. More than 8,500 cats and dogs in the United States have died from eating contaminated pet food in the last seven years. Ever since, American consumers have been fearful and suspicious about the seemingly chaotic pet-food industry.



TraceGains will host FSMA webinar on December 13 to help those in the petfood and animal feed industries prepare for the Food Safety Modernization Act. Link to register: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/737742854. The proposed requirements dictate a substantial upgrade of the current regulatory standard. Marc Sanchez will co-present the webinar with TraceGains.



Pet food industry sales of dog and cat food reached $19 billion in 2012. That represents nearly 8 million tons of dog and cat food, treats and mixers. Americans buy that much pet food because they care for more than 75 million dogs and almost 85 million cats.



TraceGains’ mission is to promote quality and safety within the food supply chain by offering a cloud-based, automated solution to mitigate risk, improve quality, and empower 365 Audit Ready companies. Food Safety News provides much-needed coverage of topics important to the core audience of government agency personnel and food industry leaders.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400