TraceGains Webinar Addresses Recent FSMA Pet Food Regulation Compliance

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Marc Sanchez will co-present a webinar with TraceGains titled, “Preparing for FSMA's Animal Food/Feed Rule,” on Friday, December 13, 2013 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EDT. Link to register: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/737742854 Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



The Food Safety and Modernization Act (FSMA) is making history with the first regulation of the pet food and animal feed industry in the history of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C). This is big news not only for the pet food industry, but also for suppliers to the industry. This new rule will truly modernize how animal food is manufactured, processed, packed, or held throughout the entire supply chain.



The industry will be subject to mandatory Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and a new preventive controls program under this new rule (section 103 of FSMA for animal food facilities that must register under section 415 of FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 350d, to establish and implement a food safety system that includes a hazard analysis and risk-based preventive controls).



Sanchez represents FDA-regulated companies in the food, dietary supplement, beverage, cosmetic, medical device, and drug industries. With a focus on international trade, he advises clients on the regulatory requirements and strategic corporate considerations that affect the importation, distribution, and exportation of FDA regulated products. Sanchez is a frequent national speaker on FDA compliance issues affecting the food, dietary supplement, and medical device industries. He is also considered a leading voice in understanding the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), which has fundamentally changed food law in the U.S., with interviews and contributions in the Washington Post and Huffington Post.



TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.



By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased.



Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400