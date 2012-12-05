TraceGains Webinar Approved Supplier Programs Scheduled for December 12th

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- TraceGains is hosting a webinar entitled, “Creating an ‘Approved Supplier Program’ as a Prerequisite for a Successful HACCP Program,” on December 12, 2012 from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm EST. Link to register: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/503607246. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



The presenters will be Debby Newslow, President, D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc. who will share a presentation: Prerequisite requirement programs for successful supplier management.



Gary Nowacki, CEO, TraceGains will offer a demonstration: Automated supplier risk and compliance management. According to Nowacki, “Hazards come from two places; we add them or we receive them from our suppliers. We will share what should be expected from an effective supplier management program and who is ultimately responsible for the safety of the products & materials received from suppliers.”



The webinar will look at how confident company executives should be when justifying the control of a hazard through an approved supplier program and the percentage of recalls is traced to supplier issues.



Attendees must…..

Identify those suppliers critical to food safety and quality.

Perform a hazard assessment and define the hazards

Identify the potential risk and significance of the hazard

Justify our decision based on facts, scientific information and historical data

How do we effectively monitor supplier performance?

What if your supplier does not see the value of compliance?



The webinar will allow attendees to learn about how to effectively and automatically manage supplier compliance with business and regulatory needs, so that there is a better focus on problem solving rather than problem finding.



TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Achieving 100% actionable visibility on all incoming COAs, often before product receipt, companies move to exception-based management, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks such as advanced quality control, strategic sourcing, proactive supplier management, and better customer service. TraceGains, Inc. provides web-delivered supplier compliance and risk solutions for food manufacturers and related industries.



