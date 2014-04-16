TraceGains Webinar April 17 Prepares Food Manufacturers for New Nutrition Labels

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- TraceGains’ will host a webinar on Thursday, April 17, 2014 at 12:00 pm EST co-presented by Elizabeth (Beth) Johnson, MS, RD, founder and principal of Food Directions LLC. Johnson will address the FDA's proposed updates and anticipated timing as well as the implications for food manufacturers as they prepare for the nutrition label changes.



Register at: https://cc.readytalk.com/cc/s/registrations/new?cid=1jq0vq56res7.



Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains Noted, “This is getting a lot of attention across the board – industry, consumers, and government. Why? In part it may be because this is actually not a $64000 question, but a multi-billion dollar question. The Obama administration estimates the Nutrition Facts label changes could cost the industry $2 billion, but would lead to up to $30 billion in benefits over time. Regardless whether people agree or disagree with the cost or benefits side of the equation, it is a serious economic discussion.”



Johnson will share her expertise on the Johnson explained, "After nearly two decades, FDA is proposing changes to its original nutrition facts label. While sweeping in nature, the Agency's proposal will impact over 700,000 packaged foods and could cost the food industry at least $2 billion. From updated serving sizes to major format revisions, understanding the proposed changes will help teams identify potential problems, which can be addressed now, and prepare for the anticipate costs companies will face in the near-term."



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400