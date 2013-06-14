TraceGains Webinar on Legislative and Regulatory Outlook for the Food Industry Announced by FoodProductionDaily.com

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



FoodProductionDaily.com recently announced, “Webinar to Outline What’s Ahead in US Food Regulation,” written by Jenni Spinner. The TraceGains’ webinar entitled, “Legislative and Regulatory Outlook for the Food Industry,” is being held on Thursday, June 20, 2013 at 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EDT. Link to register: http://is.gd/trcfdwebinar.



According to Spinner, “The event will update attendees on upcoming regulations and legislation that will affect companies doing business in and with the US. With a number of changes on the horizon (including updates to food labels, government nutrition policy and the Food Safety Modernization Act), industry professionals would be well advised to keep on top of developments and anticipate what’s to come.”



Beth Johnson, Principal and Founder of Food Directions, will update industry representatives on upcoming regulations and legislation that will affect food business’ bottom line. With anticipated updates to food labels (including GMOs), government nutrition policy and nutrition standards for federal feeding programs forthcoming, industry has an opportunity to prepare for anticipated changes.



Johnson will explain what to expect from the Administration and Congress as they develop their budgets under tight fiscal conditions and decide which programs to cut back on through the 2014 budget appropriations process.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400