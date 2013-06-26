TraceGains Webinar Regarding Labeling Legislation and Regulations Changes Had Hundreds of Attendees

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- TraceGains, Inc. recently hosted a webinar with Elizabeth Johnson of D.C. advisory firm Food Directions. The webinar presentation focused on three themes including the food labeling landscape, FDA agenda, and Industry Initiatives. Food labeling is a salient topic in the food industry. An array of important topics were discussed such as gluten-free and the menu labeling. The FDA has proposed a rule for consistent labeling for gluten-free products expected out in the next couple of months. The Affordability Act requires labeling on all restaurant and vending products expected out by the end of the year.



To view the webinar in its entirety, click this link: http://www.tracegains.com/labeling-webinar.html



Elizabeth (Beth) Johnson, M.S. R.D., founded Food Directions LLC in February 2010. Johnson’s unique experience and skill set helps clients gain valuable insight into the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Capitol Hill.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400