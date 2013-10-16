TracelessProducts.com Offers Affordable Laptop Privacy Screen Filters, Provides Free Shipping

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- TracelessProducts.com, a leading online retailer of affordable privacy screen filters, has recently added numerous privacy screen filters to their already extensive inventory enabling them to now provide a laptop privacy screen filter for nearly every brand and screen size. The company since its establishment has also provided free shipping on all purchases and a 30-day money back guarantee.



Privacy has become a major issue today and recent revelations by Edward Snowden have showed the world that personal details may not be safe. However some leakage of personal data may be hard to identify, a privacy screen filter can certainly reduce its chances. It will be of no surprise if prominent public figures such as Edward Snowden and Julian Assange themselves are interested in purchasing the privacy screen filters to offer more secrecy to their work.



Despite the recent surge in demand of privacy screen filters, very few companies have taken the initiative of providing highly effective and affordable privacy filters. The price of the much needed accessory has often changed the mind of the potential customers; others who work with sensitive information have no choice but to purchase a privacy filter at a very high cost.



TracelessProducts.com has now become a preferred choice for many potential privacy screen filter buyers since their pricing is highly competitive and almost half of what major companies are charging. However, the company not only provides affordable privacy screen filters but also highly effective ones which can restrict the angle of display to 30° much better than most privacy screen filters which have a 60° screen blocking angle.



All products of TracelessProducts.com also come with a 1 year warranty and their 30-day money back guarantee displays the confidence the company has in its products. Privacy filters for popular laptop brands such as HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba and Apple are readily available through the company. Their highly demanded filters include the Macbook privacy filter and the privacy filter Lenovo which can also be purchased through the website.



The Traceless screen filters are held in place by special tabs which are not directly applied to the screen. The privacy screen filter is then placed between these tabs and can be removed and reinserted instantly upon the user’s requirement. Further details about how the privacy screen filter by Traceless works can be viewed on their official website.



About Traceless Privacy Filters

Traceless Privacy Filters is one of the leading online retailers of laptop privacy screen filters. The company has a privacy screen filter for nearly every laptop brand and screen size. Through the online platform, http://www.tracelessproducts.com/, their extensive inventory of privacy filters can be viewed and required items can be purchased online. Traceless Privacy Filters has a 30 day money back guarantee and offers free shipping anywhere in the U.S. on all of its products.



For more information about Privacy Filter, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of tracelessproducts.com, please email to info@tracelessproducts.com.