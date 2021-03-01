TraceMyFile, the Ultimate Online Privacy Solution Launches Kickstarter Campaign

London, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- TraceMyFile is a remarkable new innovative image-tracing platform designed and developed in Sweden. This digital service helps users protect themselves, their businesses and their families in the chaotic digital world we live in. Statistics show that vast numbers of images are stolen and misused everyday over the internet. TraceMyFile uses cutting-edge technology to prevent identity theft and scans the entire web for stolen image files, delivering tracing reports right to your inbox.



TraceMyFile focuses on the social impact and positive change that they can bring to anyone affected by online abuse and identity theft. They team up with various charities that protect children and the vulnerable around the world. "We are raising funds to launch an image recognition service designed for all, not just the professionals," - says the co-founder Jesper Wiberg while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. This product was designed with families in mind. It provides greater online privacy and protection from abuse for individuals, families, as well as businesses."



TraceMyFile tells the story behind the project on their Kickstarter page. It is a story of both vision and love. Unfortunately, the company founder, Swedish serial entrepreneur Gunnar Nilsson, passed away from glioblastoma brain tumour before he could see his passion project come fully to life. "Gunnar always dreamed big. He was an entrepreneur to the core and a talented visionary who wanted to protect his children and every individual's digital future. If anyone could make the internet a safer place, it was him. It has now become my life's mission to make Gunnar's legacy live," - comments Diana Nilsson Shafikova, Gunnar's wife and a co-founder of TraceMyFile.



In addition to locating the web pages that use a stolen image file, TraceMyFile also discovers modified, edited or higher resolution versions of an image. It allows users to track and monitor how their images perform geographically and over time by providing them with detailed analytics and tracing reports. TraceMyFile also aims to assist in taking the misused files down making users' digital life and file sharing experience safer.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/jesperwiberg/tracemyfile-your-files-your-rules and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 30,568 and the company is offering a lifetime of free image tracing as a reward for those who will pledge in this crowdfunding campaign. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About TraceMyFile

TraceMyFile is an emerging new digital platform designed and developed in Sweden by its three founding members, Gunnar Nilsson, Diana Nilsson Shafikova and Jesper Wiberg. The platform aims to help people protect themselves, their businesses, their intellectual property, and their loved ones in the digital world. TraceMyFile is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and its creators are welcoming generous community support and backing.



Contact Person: Diana Nilsson Shafikova

Company: TraceMyFile Ltd

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Phone: 00447741420277

Email: diana@tracemyfile.com

Website: www.tracemyfile.com