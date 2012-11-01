Tracey Harper Receives Five Star Professional Award from Diablo Magazine

Danville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Tracey Harper (The Harper Team), a local residential real estate professional has received the Five Star Professional Award for being in the top 2% of Realtors in the San Francisco East Bay Area. The award was presented by Diablo Magazine on behalf of Five Star Professional, an independent market research firm.



Five Star Professional partnered with Diablo magazine to conduct research to identify a select group of real estate agents who are exceptional in both their ability and their commitment to overall satisfaction. Fewer than four percent of the 22,200 San Francisco East Bay area residents holding real estate licenses were selected.



The Five Star Real Estate Agent program is designed to identify and showcase real estate agents in a local market who score highest in overall customer satisfaction. As part of an in-depth research process, real estate agents are evaluated by their customers based on customer service, integrity, market knowledge, communication and negotiation skills, closing preparation, helping clients find the right home, marketing the home being sold and overall satisfaction.



All qualified real estate agents were screened with the State Real Estate Commission’s database to verify that licenses were current and no disciplinary actions were pending. The final list was reviewed by a panel of local realty company executives, professional and trade association officers and others directly involved in housing-related businesses.



"We are extremely happy to see The Harper Team receive this award,” said Dennis Simkin, Vice President, Manager, at J Rockcliff Realtors in Danville, CA. Simkin, a 38-year veteran of Bay Area real estate views great customer service as “priority one” for professional Realtors. “The Harper Team is one of our top-producing teams in the area. This award acknowledges one critical area of the skills and experience they bring to their clients,” Simkin went on to say.



About The Harper Team

Tracey & Craig Harper, The Harper Team, have over 19 years of experience in residential real estate. They have closed over 400 escrows representing both sellers and buyers – from condos to luxury estates.



"We were very excited when we were informed that we had won the award and very appreciative of our many clients who took the time to respond to the surveys sent out by Five Star Professional,” said Tracey Harper. “We had no idea this study was underway until the study was completed and the winners were announced. What an honor to receive this award as the real estate business is all about satisfying clients and building long-term business and personal relationships with them. This award was a confirmation that our team approach to customer satisfaction is working.”



The Harper Team works out of the J. Rockcliff Realtors office in Danville, CA and focuses on residential real estate in the 680 corridor from Walnut Creek to Pleasanton including Alamo, Danville, San Ramon and Dublin.