Tracing the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Cyber Fighter Attacks on Banks

Oklahoa City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Rivalhost, an industry leader in Distributed Denial of Service (DD0S) protection and hosting solutions, has released an infographic outlining the recent DDoS attacks against banks and financial institutions . During the last quarter of 2012, Iran hackers, calling themselves the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Cyber Fighters, repeatedly attacked banks and websites in retaliation for the Innocence of Muslims film, a film that sparked controversy and unrest around the world over its depiction of the Prophet Mohammed.



The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Cyber Fighters are the first known hacker group to emerge from the Middle East. They have been compared to Anonymous, but have denied any affiliation. Their stated purpose is the removal of the Innocence of Muslims film from the internet. The video has already been blocked in many Middle Eastern countries. “There is no other objective and if the movie is removed, the attacks will be stopped. Protesting against insult to the prophet united and coordinated us,” said the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Cyber Fighters representative.



So far, the majority of attacks have been traced to the itsoknoproblembro toolkit. A sophisticated PHP-based DDoS attack software that allows hackers to inject malicious scripts into a target computer. The DDoS attack toolkit has seen rapid advances and is capable of multi-level attacks that have been reported as high as 70 Gbps.



“DDoS protection is a real concern for companies in 2013. We’re beginning to see a rise in the number of sophisticated and high-level DDoS attacks targeting businesses and banks. It’s important for any business with online assets to secure their infrastructure from these attacks. Business continuity involves having a plan in place, and with the recent surge in targeted attacks on businesses, it’s important to factor DDoS protection and mitigation into your company’s disaster plans”, says Todd Reagor, Chief Executive Officer of Rivalhost.



