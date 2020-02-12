Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Track and Trace Solutions Industry



Description



Global Track and Trace Solutions market is accounted for $1.35 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection, growth in the medical devices & pharmaceutical industries and rising number of packaging related product recalls are some key factors driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with serialization and aggregation is restraining the market growth.



Track and trace solutions has a prosperous future with increasing deployment of these solutions by medical devices and pharmaceutical drugs manufacturers. Track and trace solutions are concerned with the distribution and logistics of wide range of products, which facilitates to locate the present and previous location of the object of interest. One of the major problems faced by large scale pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is drug counterfeiting. To ensure that brands get a share of brand recognition, they are adopting the use of these solutions in supply chain monitoring. Track-and-trace on packaging lines at high rates and subsequently ensures integration with multiple IT systems.



Amongst technology, Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) segment is likely to witness significant market share over the forecast period. RFID in healthcare track and trace is growing at fast pace due to the increasing need for smart packaging in this sector. RFID technology delivers an immediate way to retrieve product information, track products in the supply chain, and offers assistance in order to avoid unnecessary costs associated with counterfeiting or theft of products. By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period due to high occurrence of counterfeit drugs in the emerging countries like China & India. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthening their presence in emerging APAC countries.



Some of the key players profiled in the Track and Trace Solutions include Xyntek Inc., ACG Worldwide, Uhlmann Packaging Systems LP, Sea Vision, Antares Vision, Siemens AG, Zebra Technologies, Körber Medipak Systems, Adents International, METTLER Toledo International Inc., Tracelink Inc., Optel Group, Werum IT Solutions GmbH, Systech International, Axway Inc., Pester pac automation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH, Weber Marking Systems GmbH and Marchesini Group S.p.A.



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3291581-track-and-trace-solutions-global-market-outlook-2017-2026



Types Covered:

- Hardware

- Software



Technologies Covered:

- Linear/1d Barcodes

- 2D Barcodes

- Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)



Applications Covered:

- Tracking, Tracing, & Reporting Solutions

- Aggregation Solutions

- Serialization Solutions



End Users Covered:

- Cosmetic Industry

- Medical Device Companies

- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

- Food & Beverages

- Other End Users



Regions Covered:

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3291581-track-and-trace-solutions-global-market-outlook-2017-2026



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Table of Content



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



....



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Xyntek Inc.

11.2 ACG Worldwide

11.3 Uhlmann Packaging Systems LP

11.4 Sea Vision

11.5 Antares Vision

11.6 Siemens AG

11.7 Zebra Technologies

11.8 Körber Medipak Systems

11.9 Adents International

11.10 METTLER Toledo International Inc.

11.11 Tracelink Inc.

11.12 Optel Group

11.13 Werum IT Solutions GmbH

11.14 Systech International

11.15 Axway Inc.

11.16 Pester pac automation

11.17 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.18 Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

11.19 Weber Marking Systems GmbH

11.20 Marchesini Group S.p.A.



Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3291581



Continued...



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)