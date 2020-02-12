Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Track and Trace Solutions -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database
Description
Global Track and Trace Solutions market is accounted for $1.35 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection, growth in the medical devices & pharmaceutical industries and rising number of packaging related product recalls are some key factors driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with serialization and aggregation is restraining the market growth.
Track and trace solutions has a prosperous future with increasing deployment of these solutions by medical devices and pharmaceutical drugs manufacturers. Track and trace solutions are concerned with the distribution and logistics of wide range of products, which facilitates to locate the present and previous location of the object of interest. One of the major problems faced by large scale pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is drug counterfeiting. To ensure that brands get a share of brand recognition, they are adopting the use of these solutions in supply chain monitoring. Track-and-trace on packaging lines at high rates and subsequently ensures integration with multiple IT systems.
Amongst technology, Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) segment is likely to witness significant market share over the forecast period. RFID in healthcare track and trace is growing at fast pace due to the increasing need for smart packaging in this sector. RFID technology delivers an immediate way to retrieve product information, track products in the supply chain, and offers assistance in order to avoid unnecessary costs associated with counterfeiting or theft of products. By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period due to high occurrence of counterfeit drugs in the emerging countries like China & India. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthening their presence in emerging APAC countries.
Some of the key players profiled in the Track and Trace Solutions include Xyntek Inc., ACG Worldwide, Uhlmann Packaging Systems LP, Sea Vision, Antares Vision, Siemens AG, Zebra Technologies, Körber Medipak Systems, Adents International, METTLER Toledo International Inc., Tracelink Inc., Optel Group, Werum IT Solutions GmbH, Systech International, Axway Inc., Pester pac automation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH, Weber Marking Systems GmbH and Marchesini Group S.p.A.
Types Covered:
- Hardware
- Software
Technologies Covered:
- Linear/1d Barcodes
- 2D Barcodes
- Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)
Applications Covered:
- Tracking, Tracing, & Reporting Solutions
- Aggregation Solutions
- Serialization Solutions
End Users Covered:
- Cosmetic Industry
- Medical Device Companies
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Food & Beverages
- Other End Users
Regions Covered:
- North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
- Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
....
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Xyntek Inc.
11.2 ACG Worldwide
11.3 Uhlmann Packaging Systems LP
11.4 Sea Vision
11.5 Antares Vision
11.6 Siemens AG
11.7 Zebra Technologies
11.8 Körber Medipak Systems
11.9 Adents International
11.10 METTLER Toledo International Inc.
11.11 Tracelink Inc.
11.12 Optel Group
11.13 Werum IT Solutions GmbH
11.14 Systech International
11.15 Axway Inc.
11.16 Pester pac automation
11.17 Robert Bosch GmbH
11.18 Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH
11.19 Weber Marking Systems GmbH
11.20 Marchesini Group S.p.A.
