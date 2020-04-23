Track Geometry Measurement System Market Overview, Analysis Trends, Share Size, Type, Demand, Key Growth Opportunities, Development and Forecasts to 2017-2025

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Track Geometry Measurement System Market – Introduction



Penetration of technology into the railway industry has unlocked novel avenues for the advancements of the railway network. Track geometry measurement system is one such technology that associates the track geometry systems with rail profiles to obtain the measurements of both using just one instrument. Witnessing the high adoption rate, manufacturers of TGMS have been enhancing the accuracy and longevity of these systems in addition to reducing their size to offer the ease of installation, which is estimated to further boost the sales of these systems.



Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1118



With the rising concerns apropos of the rail hazards, there has been a notable demand for efficient systems that can ensure the maintenance of railway tracks, which has been fulfilled by TGMS. However, lack of proper infrastructure for the installation of track geometry measurement system market could act as a deterrent. Analyzing the drivers, challenges, opportunities, and threats, the track geometry measurement system market is estimated to be valued at over USD 3 Bn in 2019.



Track Geometry Measurement System Market – Novel Developments



In February 2019, Balfour Beatty announced that Transport of London has appointed it to develop and deliver 1,047 kilometer London Underground network. The authority will invest critical assets to achieve the completion of a robust underground transportation network. Alongside, Balfour Beatty will introduce new standards and technologies to ensure the safe delivery of the network that is devoid of any disruption to the travelling public.

In May 2018, Network Rail awarded Balfour Beatty a 5-year – Reactive Building and Civil Contract. According to the contract, the company will be in charge of executing rail infrastructure repairs from London-Penzance, along with the Great Western route. The contract will help the company offer better and reliable journeys to travelers with the utmost safety.

In November 2017, ENSCO Rail was awarded a Canadian Pacific contract, as per which the company will offer robust inspection systems for the evaluation car. Such cars will be the newest addition to the CP fleet and it will be well-armed with nascent track geometry measurement and imaging system technology.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global track geometry measurement system market include –



MER MEC S.p.A.

EGIS

Fugro

Balfour Beatty

Goldschmidt Thermit Group

Bentley Systems Inc.

Plasser & Theurer

MRX Technologies

R. Bance & Co. Ltd.

Ensco Inc.

Siemens

Rail Vision Europe

Amberg Technologies

ZG Optique

Vista Instrumentation LLC

Kžv

Spol.

Sro

Trimble

Harsco Corporation

Deutzer Technische Kohle

DMA

Holland LP

Avail the Discount on this Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=1118



Track Geometry Measurement System Market – Dynamics



Compliance to Numerous Standards Set by Government to Reflect on the Market Size



Rising concerns pertaining to the security of railways and technological advancements in the very arena of the railway industry, government of numerous countries have enforced laws and regulations that indicate the need to comply with the standards set by the government. As a result, the players operating in the market have been devising innovation to meet the requirement of the end-use industry as well as comply with the standard guidelines, thereby enhancing the desirability of these systems, which is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the track geometry measurement system market in the upcoming years.



Undergoing Metro Projects in Developing Countries to Keep the Demand for TGMS Consistent



One of the significant reasons fueling the growth of the track geometry measurement systems market is the rising demand for metro networks in developing countries. With multiple undergoing metro projects, there has been a significant surge in the demand for track geometry measurement systems for the development of strong railway network, which is expected to fuel the growth of the track geometry measurement systems market.



Asia Pacific to Remain a Leading Track Geometry Measurement System Market



Asia Pacific holds promising growth prospects for the track geometry measurement system market, on account of the advancements in the mass transit systems and high-speed rails in countries such as India and China. Among the other countries located in APAC, China is expected to account for a significant share of track geometry measurement system market, which is attributed to the development of a streamlined transportation network.



Japan as well contributes to the incessantly growing Asia Pacific track geometry measurement market with the constant development of high-speed railway network. Demand for track geometry measurement system is expected to witness an uptick in India, owing to a number of metro rail projects happening in this region. As a result of the massive contribution of regional markets, Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain a leading track geometry measurement system market in the forthcoming years.



Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market – Segmentation



The track geometry measurement systems market can be fragmented on the basis of:



Measurement Type

Operation Type

Railway Type

Component



Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Segmentation – By Measurement Type



Depending on the measurement type, the track geometry measurement systems market can be divided on the basis of:



Gauge

Twist

Cant and Cant Deficiency

Vertical Profile

Curvature

Alignment

Dynamic Cross-level

Dipped Joints

Others



Track Geometry Measurement System Market Segmentation – By Operation Type



Based on the operation type, the track geometry measurement system market can be classified into:



No Contact

Inertial Based

Chord Based

Contact



Track Geometry Measurement System Market Segmentation – By Railway Type



On the basis of railway type, the track geometry measurement systems market can be fragmented into:



High-speed Railways

Mass Transit Railways

Heavy Haul Railways

Light Railways



Track Geometry Measurement System Market Segmentation – By Component



Depending on the component, the track geometry measurement systems can be bifurcated into:



Software

Lighting Equipment

Navigation Equipment

Communication Equipment

Computer

Camera

Data Storage

Power Supply Equipment

Sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope



The study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:



Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis



The regional analysis covers:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1118



About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today's supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients' conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.