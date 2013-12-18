Track Shack Awarded Business/Merchant of the Year by Orlando Main Street Program

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Track Shack was awarded Business/Merchant of the Year by Orlando Main Street Program, in a ceremony held on October 29, 2013 at Dubsdred Golf Course in Orlando, for their outstanding commitment to and involvement and overall positive impact on the Mills 50 District.



A total of 25 awards – Four District Awards and Twenty-One Individual Awards – were presented to the winners in seven different categories during the Main Street Awards Program, where Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, City of Orlando Commissioners Tony Ortiz, Patty Sheehan, and Robert Stuart were on hand for the presentation and to congratulate the winners. The categories in the Four District Awards included the Promotion Award, Organization Award, Design Award, and Business Development Award. In the Twenty-One Individual Awards, on the other hand, each Main Street District will select one winner to represent their District in the three individual award categories: Volunteer of the Year, Main Street Business/Merchant of the Year, and Best Private Improvement of the Year.



Track Shack/Jon and Betsy Hughes eventually won the Business/Merchant of the Year for continuously setting high standards for business, exhibiting a positive image, and producing an overall positive impact on the Mills 50 District.



Will Walker/Will’s Pub won the Volunteer of the Year award, while Quantum Leap Winery won the Best Private Improvement of the Year award.



“It is always an honor to be recognized by your peers, one we don't take lightly even after more than 30 years in downtown Orlando.” – Betsy Hughes, co-owner of Track Shack



An original Mills 50 business member, Track Shack supports the District through event participation and marketing support. Also, Jon and Betsy Hughes are members of the newly formed “buy local” task force. For more information, run to http://www.trackshack.com



Mills 50 is a grass-roots, member-based organization made up of local business owners, residents, and members of local government committed to making the Mills 50 District more pedestrian friendly and safer for traffic as well as to maintain its unique urban character and charm. More information is available at http://www.mills50.org/



About Track Shack

Track Shack of Orlando opened for business in 1977 as a small retail operation that focused primarily on selling running shoes and apparel. Track Shack Events (TSE), a sister company, is a sports marketing company that specializes in marketing, management and production of active participation events. The mission of Track Shack is that each event produced will benefit the entire community - runners, sponsors and charities. The award-winning professional staff has earned TSE a reputation as one of America’s top sports marketing companies. Jon and Betsy Hughes, co-owners of Track Shack and TSE ensure that both businesses support charitable causes, in particular charities that benefit youth and youth athletics. These traditions led to the creation of Track Shack Foundation in 1994.



For further information please contact:

Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/