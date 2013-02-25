Track Shack Named as One of the Best Running Stores in America

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Track Shack, a local specialty running retailer, has been recognized for the fourth time as one of the ‘50 Best Running Stores in America’ by two leading trade and consumer publications Running Insight and Competitor Magazine and received the award at The Running Event ® a running industry conference in December 2012 in Austin, Texas.



Track Shack took its place among the country’s elite retailers following an extensive nomination and review process throughout 2012. The process of compiling a list of the top 50 running shops in the country began early in 2012 when Formula 4 Media, with the help of Competitor Magazine, began to collect and evaluate nominations from runners, soliciting feedback from consumers on their favorite running stores. More than 150 stores received nominations. A panel of industry experts from Franklin Resource Group mystery shop nominated stores to evaluate on 20 different aspects of retailing, including product knowledge, environment and community involvement.



“We are again humbled and honored by this national and industry-wide recognition for leadership and innovation in the specialty running community” said Betsy Hughes. “Being recognized as one of the 50 Best Stores puts us in great company with other like-minded stores and small business owners around the country. We’re so grateful for the recognition and to our wonderful staff and Orlando local running community for their continuous support.”



Track Shack celebrated their 35th anniversary in 2012 and celebrates their fourth time being recognized as one of the ‘50 Best Running Stores in America.’



“Running stores are so critical to the growth of the sport and the business and deserve to be recognized for all they do,” said Doug Kaplan, Senior Vice President at Competitor Group. Supporting this program is one of the most important initiatives we do all year. Run specialty stores’ role in expanding running participation is good for everyone involved in the running business, not to mention the benefits it has on America’s health."



A special report on The 50 Best Running Stores in America appeared in the December issue of Competitor Magazine.



About the Track Shack Family of Companies

Track Shack of Orlando opened for business in 1977 as a small retail operation that focused primarily on selling running shoes and apparel. Track Shack Events (TSE), a sister company, is a sports marketing company that specializes in marketing, management and production of active participation events. The mission of Track Shack is that each event produced will benefit the entire community - runners, sponsors and charities. The award-winning professional staff has earned (TSE) a reputation as one of America’s top sports marketing companies.



Jon and Betsy Hughes, co-owners of Track Shack and TSE ensure that both businesses support charitable causes, in particular charities that benefit youth and youth athletics. These traditions lead to the creation of Track Shack Foundation in 1994. The Foundation was established as a 501 c(3) organization with the purpose of promoting health and fitness with an emphasis on youth programs.



For more information on The Running Event or The 50 Best Running Stores in America Awards, contact Mark Sullivan at 646-319-7878 or msullivan@formula4media.com



For more information about the Competitor Group, visit www.competitor.com , or contact Doug Kaplan at 312-421-1551 or dkaplan@competitorgroup.com



MEDIA CONTACT:

Lena Wasserman

321-972-3932

LWG Social Media Marketing

lena.wasserman@gmail.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/