Track Shack One of Four Stores in Florida to Carry Adidas BOOST

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Track Shack, a specialty running retailer in Orlando, Florida is one of only four stores in the state to carry the adidas BOOST , part of a new adidas segment called Energy Running. The shoe features BOOSTTM a revolutionary cushioning technology which provides the highest energy return in the running industry. BOOSTTM will be available at Track Shack on February 27



“Adidas helps make athletes better. With our new Boost foam, we are addressing a fundamental insight: everyone wants more energy. Whether you're running a marathon, training for an upcoming season or just trying to get back in shape, our revolutionary Boost cushioning foam provides the highest energy return in any running products,” says Eric Liedtke, Head of Sport Performance, “Energy Boost will reset the running industry and pave the way for all future performance footwear.”



“We’ve been carrying adidas in Track Shack for many years and can’t wait to have our customers try BOOSTTM on,” says Track Shack co-owner Betsy Hughes. “Light, yet supportive and responsive, the cushioning really has to be tried on to be appreciated. Runners can take them right outside our back door for a test run.” Please check out our Facebook Page to see our latest up to date news and events.



In 2012, Track Shack was named one of the‘50 Best Running Stores in America’ by two leading trade and consumer publications Running Insight and Competitor Magazine. Track Shack celebrated their 35th anniversary in 2012 and celebrated their fourth time being recognized as one of the ‘50 Best Running Stores in America.’



For more information on Track Shack, please visit us at http://www.trackshack.com/



About the Track Shack Family of Companies

Track Shack of Orlando opened for business in 1977 as a small retail operation that focused primarily on selling running shoes and apparel. Track Shack Events (TSE), a sister company, is a sports marketing company that specializes in marketing, management and production of active participation events. The mission of Track Shack is that each event produced will benefit the entire community - runners, sponsors and charities. The award-winning professional staff has earned (TSE) a reputation as one of America’s top sports marketing companies. Jon and Betsy Hughes, co-owners of Track Shack and TSE ensure that both businesses support charitable causes, in particular charities that benefit youth and youth athletics. These traditions lead to the creation of Track Shack Foundation in 1994. The Foundation was established as a 501 c(3) organization with the purpose of promoting health and fitness with an emphasis on youth programs.



Contact:

Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

lena.wasserman@gmail.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/