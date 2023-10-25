NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Tracking as a Service Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Tracking as a Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Motorola Solutions (United States), Wabco (United States), AT&T (United States), Zebra Technologies (United States), Verizon (United States), Geotab (Canada), Blackline Safety (Canada), Spidertracks (New Zealand), Honeywell (United States), Trimble (United States).



Scope of the Report of Tracking as a Service

Tracking as a Service (TaaS) is a service model that provides real-time monitoring, data collection, and analytics for a wide range of assets or objects, often using technology like GPS, IoT sensors, or RFID. TaaS offers businesses and individuals the ability to track the location, status, and performance of assets, such as vehicles, inventory, equipment, or even people, without the need to develop and maintain the underlying tracking infrastructure. Instead, they can access these services on a subscription or pay-as-you-go basis, using web-based platforms or mobile applications to access the tracking data. TaaS is particularly valuable for improving efficiency, enhancing security, and optimizing logistics and supply chain operations. It also finds applications in areas like fleet management, asset tracking, and monitoring the movement of goods. This service model allows organizations to harness the power of real-time tracking and data analytics without the complexities and expenses associated with building and maintaining their tracking systems.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Platform-as-a-service, Software-as-a-service), End User (Retail, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Consumer electronics, Transportation, Distribution & Delivery, Healthcare, Security, Others), Location (Indoor, Outdoor)



Market Drivers:

Need To Improve Fleet Operator Efficiency

Upsurging Use of Mobile Technology



Market Trends:

Emergence of Eye Tracking Systems



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of IoT

Use of Electronic Monitoring Systems for Offender Monitoring

Automation in the Retail Industry



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



