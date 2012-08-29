Tracking Growth Opportunities in the Global Dairy Market - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tracking Growth Opportunities in the Global Dairy Market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- This report outlines the current state of the global dairy market and maps out growth opportunities in both emerging and developed markets. It analyses a range of macroeconomic and socio-demographic factors, and their impact on consumers spending patterns and consumer market categories. The report studies a range of company initiatives and new product developments, both for tackling hurdles in the way of emerging market expansion and finding niche opportunities in mature dairy markets.
Euromonitor International's Tracking Growth Opportunities in the Global Dairy Market global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
