TrackingTheWorld Completes Tenth Year in GPS Tracking

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- TrackingTheWorld recently announced completion of the firm’s tenth year in the GPS tracking business. Launched in 2003, TrackingTheWorld specializes in GPS tracking software and devices.



Gilbert Walz, CEO of TrackingTheWorld, said the company continues to grow due to the increasing demand for GPS tracking worldwide, and the choice to exclusively focus on GPS. “Our tracking devices and GPS tracking software represent expertise within the industry,” said Walz.



TrackingTheWorld’s current bestselling GPS tracker is the Enduro Pro tracker, an ultra-compact real time tracker designed to function in extreme weather conditions. “The Enduro Pro is a highly versatile device that is effectively used for vehicle tracking and personal protection,” said Walz.



With a broad array of GPS tracking devices and services, TrackingTheWorld also offers white label GPS tracking software and distributorship opportunities for those interested in launching their own GPS tracking businesses. “We have created these options for others to quickly launch businesses with unlimited earning potential,” said Walz.



TrackingTheWorld white label software allows licensees to sell monthly GPS tracking subscriptions using their own business name to their own customers. The software features various reporting options, multiple mapping and viewing choices, historical data archiving, and geo-fencing capabilities. “Our software is highly desirable for business owners and individuals. There is a ready market for those ready to invest in a GPS tracking business,” said Walz.



Distributorships allow individuals to sell GPS tracking devices at a profit to their own customers with no cash investment required. TrackingTheWorld offers approved distributors drop shipping, special pricing and profit sharing. An application is available at www.trackingtheworld.com.



Over the last decade, TrackingTheWorld has received numerous recognitions, including product features in Newsweek, Popular Science, and on CNN.



About TrackingTheWorld

Based in Burlingame, California, TrackingTheWorld is globally-recognized as a foremost resource for GPS tracking solutions. For more information on the Enduro Pro GPS tracker, private label GPS tracking software, or becoming a distributor, please contact TrackingTheWorld via the firm’s website at www.trackingtheworld.com, email sales@trackingtheworld.com, or call 650-692-8100.