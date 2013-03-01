Trackless Trains Striking the Right Chord Among Young Kids

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Trackless Trains have emerged as a favorite amusement option in the recent past resulting in increase in demand of the same. The product can be seen at a number of different places in modern times including historic city centers, fun or amusement parks or a tourist place among others. Marketers are cashing in on rising popularity to attract more visitors and increase their chances of making a sale. In addition, parents are renting out the product for entertainment of kids on occasions including birthday or marriage party among others.



According to Ample, the first and only manufacturers and exporters of the product in India, the demand has seen some positive rise in the recent past all thanks to rising popularity and things are likely to move in the same direction in the times to come as well. The range of options offered by the company includes Land Trains, Fun Trains, Road Trains and Train Rides among others.



The fun factor associated with the trains along with Ample’s nostalgic styling is believed to be the major driving forces behind the rise in popularity. Dependable quality along with technical knowhow adds to the value.



Trackless trains are used at a number of different places including inside or outside of shopping malls, amusement parks, tourist spots, hotels and resorts, shopping streets and public parks among others. Marketers are cashing in on rising popularity to attract more visitors and increase their chances of making a sale. In addition, parents are renting out the product for entertainment of kids on occasions including birthday or marriage party among others.



Some of the great features of trackless trains by Ample that has attracted the eye of most includes a carrying capacity of eight adults along with 12 children, no noise or pollution, availability of custom designs and color schemes to choose from, onsite maintenance facility and non requirement of RTO registration.



About Ample

Ample is the first company in India to manufacture and export trackless trains. They are a well-known name when it comes to home and office furniture and kitchen sets and has an online store as well. With the manufacturing of trackless trains, the company has added a new and interesting product in their ever-growing portfolio.