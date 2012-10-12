Tracktacular Explains a New Way to Organizing

Corvallis, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Keeping track of things and organizing everything right at your table requires a lot of paper, ink, time, energy, and thinking. But then, if you will be given a chance to organize your life in one place, you will find it more convenient and easier for you to do it than having to rummage through a stack of papers.



True, there are a lot of places over the web that are meant for you to store your files. But having too many accounts for different information is just as hard as keeping papers in part. Besides, there’s not much guarantee that you will remember all of your passwords, much less be better organized with too many accounts. That’s why it is such good news that Tracktacular is now available for you to organize your files into one place with all the needed trackers set up for you.



Now what’s truly good with this site is that it allows you to track several important matters over your life. TRACKtacular allows you to track your budget and manage your finances by following your income and expenses. You may categorize your entries and generate reports from them as you like to see how your finances are going.



The calendar is one of the most popular features of organizing that you can always expect. With TRACKtacular, you can track upcoming events which may happen once or with repeating nature. What’s more, several events from your other trackers are automatically integrated in your calendar so you get to be reminded with everything. Another tracker from Tracktacular is Dreams. This might not be too familiar to you but you may be one of the few people out there writing about what they dreamed about. If that would be the case, Tracktacular has a place for you to sift through your dreams.



Having a general, weekly, and daily goal is normally incorporated in all aspects of your life. If you want to keep pace with them and see whether they can be fulfilled with time, the Goals tracker is quite suitable for you. Journals is another feature of the site which allows you look at your thoughts and ideas. You can organize multiple journals using themes and label them.



Another thing is that the site allows you to keep track of your favorite food recipes. So wherever you go, you can always eat what your taste buds have been used to. Still wanting for more? Tracktacular allows you to sort daily tasks and add notes whenever you need them. Exercise and cholesterol tracking are also included in the site, making it a good choice for the health conscious and those that have medical conditions.



So what are you waiting for? Tracktacular is 100% free to use so you can freely join and keep your information better organized. Track whatever is important to you wherever you go without keeping with a stack of papers. Not too familiar? Don’t worry. The site provides you with tutorial videos on how to get started so you don’t have to be bothered about not knowing how.



