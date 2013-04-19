Traction Batteries 2013-2023: Electric Vehicles Land, Water & Air :Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- This comprehensive report has detailed assessments and forecasts for all the sectors using and likely to use traction batteries. There are chapters on heavy industrial, light industrial/commercial, mobility for the disabled, two wheel and allied, pure electric cars, hybrid cars, golf cars, military, marine and other.



The profusion of pictures, diagrams and tables pulls the subject together to give an independent view of the future ten years. Unit sales, unit prices and total market value are forecast for each sector for 2012-2022. The replacement market is quantified and ten year technology trends by sector are in there too, with a view on winning and losing technologies and companies.



This is the essential reference book for those who are anywhere in the hybrid and pure electric vehicle value chain. Those making materials, cells, battery sets or vehicles, researchers, legislators and market analysts will find it invaluable.



The whole picture

With vehicle traction batteries it is important to look at the whole picture and this report does it for the first time. The rapidly growing market for traction batteries will exceed $55 billion in only ten years. However that spans battery sets up to $500,000 each with great sophistication needed for military, marine and solar aircraft use.



Huge numbers of low cost batteries are being used for e-bikes but even here several new technologies are appearing. The largest replacement market is for e-bikes today and the value market for replacement batteries will not be dominated by cars when these batteries last the life of the car - something likely to happen within ten years. The trends are therefore complex and that is why IDTechEx has analysed them with great care.



Vehicle manufacturers are often employing new battery technology first in their forklifts or e-bikes, not cars, yet there is huge progress with car batteries as well - indeed oversupply is probable in this sector at some stage. The mix is changing too. The second largest volume of electric vehicles made in 2010 was mobility aids for the disabled but in ten years time it will be hybrid cars.



The market for car traction batteries will be larger than the others but there will only be room for six or so winners in car batteries and other suppliers and users will need to dominate their own niches to achieve enduring growth and profits. Strategy must be decided now.



In this report, researched in 2010 and 2012 and frequently updated, we analyse the successes, the needs, the statistics and the market potential for traction batteries for all the major applications. This has never been done before.



It is important to look at the whole picture because traction battery manufacturers typically sell horizontally across many applications and electric vehicle manufacturers increasingly make versions for many applications - heavy industrial, on road, leisure and so on. Indeed, the smarter putative suppliers will choose the sectors that best leverage their strengths rather than join the herd and be obliterated by corporations of up to $100 billion in size enjoying prodigious government support.



