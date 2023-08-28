NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Traction Locomotive Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Traction Locomotive market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

Alstom (France), ABB (Switzerland), AEG (United States), EMD (United States), Wabtec Corporation (United States), BOMBARDIER (Canada), Siemens (United States), Caterpillar (United States), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), CRRC (China), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Diesel Locomotive Works (India), Brookville Equipment Corporation (United States).



Scope of the Report of Traction Locomotive:

The global traction locomotive market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising demand from mining industries due to large supply & transportation of goods and the growing demand from refurbishment & electrification of existing rail fleet are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Market Trends:

The Rising Adoption of Electric Locomotives



Opportunities:

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Challenges:

Short Term Challenges Due to Lack of Transportation & Logistics Facilities Due to Lock-Down of Different Sectors Across the World



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand from Refurbishment & Electrification of Existing Rail Fleet

Rising Demand from Mining Industries Due to Large Supply & Transportation of Goods



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Diesel Locomotive, Gasoline Locomotive, Electric Traction Locomotive), Application (Mining Industry, Oil & Gas, Others), End Users (OEMs, Aftermarket), Component (Rectifier, Inverter, Alternator, Traction Motor, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Traction Locomotive Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Traction Locomotive market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Traction Locomotive Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Traction Locomotive

Chapter 4: Presenting the Traction Locomotive Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Traction Locomotive market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Traction Locomotive Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



