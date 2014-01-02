Tractor Interiors Upholstery Launches New Website and Introduces Innovative Cab Kits

Northwood, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- According to industry statistics, a new farm tractor can easily surpass $200,000 to work the fields of a modern farm in America. However, recent sales numbers show the new tractors are not the hot selling commodity on the dealer lots, but rather used models instead. This comes as no surprise to Jim Trainer, spokesperson for Tractor Interior Upholstery (www.tractorinteriors.com), who says they see many tractor owners coming to them to spruce up their models before re-selling them or trading them in.



Says Trainer, "Keeping your tractor in good condition is much like keeping your car or truck looking good. When you take care of it, you're going to get a better resale or trade-in price. That's where we step in. Sometimes a farmer will find a great price on a tractor, buy it, then come to us to replace the upholstery or other parts. They still save money on the tractor, even after fixing it up."



With the launch of their new website at www.tractorinteriors.com, the company is also introducing their industry first QWIK FIT cab kits. Trainer explains how these kits are a huge help for the used tractor owner. "Faster and easier to install, they're wrinkle free every time. Truthfully, they're so easy to install, an 8-year old could do it. They don't require messy glue cans for adhesive and they can also be removed or re-positioned without ruining the upholstery, in case the owner needs to do electrical work or other repairs."



With some of their engineering and production employees having over 25 years of experience in designing, manufacturing and installing cab kits and upholstery, this industry leader spokesperson says they focus on one thing and on doing it well. Says Trainer, "Most of what we do is driven by our knowledge of what is missing in our industry. Through relationships with clients and dealers, we know the difficulties encountered when selecting and installing upholstery and foam products in farm equipment."



Trainer goes on to say, "As innovators in our industry, we continually create and refine our products to give consumers the best experience possible. We have perfected our patterns so tractor owners can have a perfect fit every time. We are not scared to change the original designs if we can improve the ease of installation and make our parts the highest quality in the industry. Additionally, we design plastic backed parts that fit together and require no adhesive--a first in our industry! Finally, we utilize wire cut foam backing that helps get the proper fit and placement every time."



About Tractor Interiors Upholstery

Tractor Interior Upholstery LLC is a retailer and wholesaler of the highest quality replacement upholstery, headliners, acoustical foam, and cab kits for agricultural vehicles. The company offers products for John Deere, Case-IH, International, White, Agco/Allis, and other models. Since their start in 2005, Tractor Interior Upholstery LLC has been built on the solid foundation of many years of experience in the upholstery, acoustical foam, and cab kit industry.