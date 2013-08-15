Tractor Parts Inc. Announces Availability of New John Deere Decal Kits

Glasgow, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Kentucky-based Tractor Parts Inc. (www.tractorpartsinc.com), a complete solution for all restoration and farming needs, has announced the inclusion of new John Deere replacement decals for the manufacturer’s tractor products. The complete decal sets are specifically matched to a wide range of John Deere tractor models encompassing everything from the 1520, 1530, 2030 and 2040 series to the “Tiger Stripe,” 2240, 2440 and up to the 820 model – and beyond. Some of the more catalog-leading decal kits include the DKJD4020 complete decal set, DKJD420G decal set, DKJD4320 complete decal set, DKJD50G decal set and DKJD520G decal set.



About Tractor Parts Inc.

Tractor Parts Inc. boasts a large selection of tractor parts for all makes and models of tractors, its selection covering almost everything a farm tractor requires. Beyond the array of John Deere accessories, Tractor Parts Inc. carries parts for Ford, New Holland, Massey Ferguson, International Harvester, Allis Chalmers, Kubota and many more brands. Further information about the new John Deere decal kits can be found by visiting John Deere Tractor Decal kits. For more information about Tractor Parts Inc., call 270 678-9611.