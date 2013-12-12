Tractors Cut the Way for Bill Beazley Homes in the Retreat at Storm Branch

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The Retreat a Storm Branch will soon get a lot bigger as tractors pave the way for 21 new lots in the Village section.



Bill Beazley Homes is committed to continuous improvement, and the developments at The Retreat are testimony of that commitment. Twenty-one new homes will soon dwell on these beautiful, spacious, wooded lots. In keeping with the style of The Retreat at Storm Branch, these new homes will all be spacious and comfortable, featuring hardwood floors, gourmet kitchens, and fireplaces for the chilly winter nights. In addition, The Retreat at Storm Branch is now utilizing Smart Home technology. Homeowners can now experience the difference of smart living with automatic outlets and cameras controlled by their smart phone devices.



Both one and two story homes are available at The Retreat at Storm Branch as well as a wide variety of floor plans. Selecting your dream home has never been easier. Pairing it on a dream lot is even better. Do you want more? Bill Beazley Homes is offering $5,000 in Buyer Incentives on homes in The Retreat at Storm Branch.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes is committed to constant improvement in the process of home building. Their 40 plus years experiences have gained them vast knowledge, and expertise, but it is their superior customer service that really sets them apart from their competitors. Bill Beazley Homes is the homebuilder of choice in the CSRA.



For more information how to reserve a lot at The Retreat at Storm Branch or to start designing your own home today, please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com



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