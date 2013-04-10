OptiMarkets Now Offering Free Registration, Confirms ForexMinute.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- A spokesperson from ForexMinute.com confirms, “OptiMarkets does not charge users with any registrations fees to get started. There is just a simple registration process after which the traders can safely utilize the platform. Furthermore, the trades are available in four of the major currencies: the U.S. dollar, the Australian Dollar, the Euro and the British Pound.”



“OptiMarkets also offers diverse range of trades”, says the spokesperson and continues, “Types of trades include the quick 60 second options, trade binary options, range options and also the touch options.”



ForexMinute has also presented traders with a thorough review of OptiMarkets, just to ensure that they attain a deep insight of the forex broker before registration. The forex news portal overall praised OptiMarkets for its high-end security, inclusive training tools, live feeds, accurate markets analysis, lower payouts, skillful customer support staff, amongst others.



The spokesperson from ForexMinute.com adds, “OptiMarkets offer investors with wide choice in trading tools that can be used by the traders to simplify the trading strategies that hope to employ while they make their trades. Moreover, the forex broker does not require any additional downloads for start-up. It has a well-defined user interface to make it easier for the users to find what they require from the platform.”



About ForexMinute

ForexMinute is the world’s leading forex news website, providing investors all the required tools to become a top class forex trader. The ForexMinute.com team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news by the minute, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, forex tools and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading forex education tools, so they can visit their leading forex portal whenever it suits them.



For more information, visit http://www.forexminute.com or call +1 800 758 5780



You can have the ForexMinute newsletter delivered to you each trading day. Simply sign up today. You will be kept up to date on the latest market action. It’s free and simple -http://www.forexminute.com/newsletter.